Missouri representative wants rules changed to let public bring guns into the state capitol

Ice Storm Warning issued January 12 at 10:58PM CST expiring January 15 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Saint Clair, Vernon
Ice Storm Warning issued January 12 at 9:35PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Andrew, Atchison, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth
Ice Storm Warning issued January 12 at 9:35PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Platte, Ray
Ice Storm Warning issued January 12 at 9:35PM CST expiring January 15 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Bates, Cass, Cooper, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Randolph, Saline
Ice Storm Warning issued January 12 at 2:21PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Howard, Jackson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Platte, Randolph, Ray, Saline
Ice Storm Warning issued January 12 at 2:21PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth
Ice Storm Warning issued January 12 at 2:21PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Bates, Cass, Cooper, Henry, Johnson, Pettis
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Parkville, Missouri State Rep. Nick Marshall is up in arms about new security rules forbidding the public from bringing guns into the Missouri Capitol.
Marshall's Facebook post is stirring up controversy over a policy chance that was designed to improve public safety in the people's house.
State Rep. Don Phillips worked on the legislative team to improve security and is pleased with the new security measures.
"I believe it's the people's building all right, and therefore it needs to be given a certain level of protection for people's minds for those not only visiting but those who work there as well," said Phillips.
Phillips explained that countless other public buildings, including courthouses, county office buildings and sporting venues, have security screenings.
Marshall said he favors the public being able to carry a gun into the Missouri Capitol if they choose to do so. In another Facebook post he sarcastically offered to help people bring in their guns.
The new checkpoints were added this year before Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was sworn into office.