Missouri representative wants rules changed to let public bring guns into the state capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Parkville, Missouri State Rep. Nick Marshall is up in arms about new security rules forbidding the public from bringing guns into the Missouri Capitol.

Marshall's Facebook post is stirring up controversy over a policy chance that was designed to improve public safety in the people's house.

State Rep. Don Phillips worked on the legislative team to improve security and is pleased with the new security measures.

"I believe it's the people's building all right, and therefore it needs to be given a certain level of protection for people's minds for those not only visiting but those who work there as well," said Phillips.

Phillips explained that countless other public buildings, including courthouses, county office buildings and sporting venues, have security screenings.

Marshall said he favors the public being able to carry a gun into the Missouri Capitol if they choose to do so. In another Facebook post he sarcastically offered to help people bring in their guns.

The new checkpoints were added this year before Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was sworn into office.

