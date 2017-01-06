State park to be named after outgoing Missouri Governor Jay Nixon

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A new 1,230-acre park in the St. Francois Mountains will be named after outgoing Gov. Jay Nixon.

The Department of Natural Resources on Thursday announced the park will feature a connection to the Ozark Trail, which links to Taum Sauk Mountain and Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park.

Missouri will have 92 state parks including Nixon's namesake.

The two-term Democratic governor has advocated for state parks throughout his administration. He told reporters Thursday that he plans to continue once his term ends.

Nixon will officially leave office Monday when Gov.-elect Eric Greitens is sworn in at noon.

-------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: