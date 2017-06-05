41 Action News names Mick Shaffer as new sports director

Kansas City, Mo. - 41 Action News named Mick Shaffer as its new sports director Monday, ending speculation about who will replace longtime Kansas City sports anchor Frank Boal, who is retiring on June 29.

Shaffer comes to KSHB-TV from Spectrum Sports – Kansas City, where he has worked as a sports anchor and reporter for several years. He’s covered the Royals, the Chiefs, KU basketball, and every other pro and college team in the Kansas City area.

Shaffer is also known for his social media presence. He’s especially active on Twitter, where he takes often-sarcastic shots at himself, Kansas City sports teams, and anything else he thinks of:

Preparing the edge of my seat for another NBA nail-biter tonight. — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) June 4, 2017

Chiefs are the G.O.A.T. at the Friday 6:30 pm news dump. https://t.co/eqCCB0t9YU — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) June 2, 2017

In Cheney, KS. A man on a scooter said a tornado is coming. This probably isn't their emergency alert system but I can't confirm otherwise. — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) May 19, 2017



Shaffer starts at KSHB on June 19.