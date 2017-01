KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals have traded outfielder Jarrod Dyson to the Seattle Mariners for RHP Nathan Karns.

The Royals tweeted the news along with a thank you message to Dyson.

We have acquired RHP Nathan Karns from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Jarrod Dyson. Welcome to the #Royals, @NathanKarns! pic.twitter.com/VVYjd8muaZ — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 6, 2017

You left your mark on Kansas City, @mrzoombiya. Thanks for everything! #ThatsWhatSpeedDo pic.twitter.com/7LlqUKf6pj — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 6, 2017

Dyson hit .278 with 46 runs scored and 39 stolen bases in 2016 with the Royals.

Dyson tweeted, "I really enjoyed every moment I spent as a royal."

It's was a blessing from above to be apart of such a class act organization#KcRoyals I really enjoyed every moment I spent as a royal!!!!😭😭 pic.twitter.com/H1K9zhGEFi — Jarrod Dyson (@mrzoombiya) January 6, 2017

@mrzoombiya I'm going to miss u guys #royalsfans I can't think u enough for sticking with me threw the good and the bad!!! — Jarrod Dyson (@mrzoombiya) January 6, 2017

Karns, 29, spent the 2016 season with the Mariners and went 6-2 with a 5.15 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 15 starts and 22 appearances. He missed the last two months of the regular season after being placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 30 with a lower back strain, according to the Royals.

