Royals fans launch petition to retire Yordano Ventura's jersey number

Five hundred signatures are needed on a petition to retire Royals #30 in order to honor Yordano Ventura.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A petition has been started to retire the number 30 from the Royals roster to honor Yordano Ventura.
Ventura died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.
The pitcher helped lead the Royals to a World Series appearance in 2014, and a championship in 2015.
Thank you fans for paying tribute to Ace tonight. #RIPAce #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/K8LjpZ8Afy— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 23, 2017
“He was a loyal player and this will be a great way to honor him, his memory, and his fans,” states the creator of the petition.
As of 7:15 a.m. Monday, the petition has 791 signatures.
