Royals fans launch petition to retire Yordano Ventura's jersey number

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A petition has been started to retire the number 30 from the Royals roster to honor Yordano Ventura.

Ventura died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

The pitcher helped lead the Royals to a World Series appearance in 2014, and a championship in 2015.

Thank you fans for paying tribute to Ace tonight. #RIPAce #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/K8LjpZ8Afy — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 23, 2017

“He was a loyal player and this will be a great way to honor him, his memory, and his fans,” states the creator of the petition.

As of 7:15 a.m. Monday, the petition has 791 signatures.

