Royals fans launch petition to retire Yordano Ventura's jersey number

Ashton Day
6:40 AM, Jan 23, 2017
Five hundred signatures are needed on a petition to retire Royals #30 in order to honor Yordano Ventura.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A petition has been started to retire the number 30 from the Royals roster to honor Yordano Ventura.

Ventura died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

The pitcher helped lead the Royals to a World Series appearance in 2014, and a championship in 2015. 

“He was a loyal player and this will be a great way to honor him, his memory, and his fans,” states the creator of the petition.

As of 7:15 a.m. Monday, the petition has 791 signatures.

