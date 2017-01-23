Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in car crash, fans mourn loss at Kauffman Stadium

41 Action News Staff , Ariel Rothfield
10:48 AM, Jan 22, 2017
3 hours ago

Ventura's teammates remember a friend after his passing.

Yordano Ventura, a pitcher for the Royals, has reportedly died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic.

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 11: Yordano Ventura #30 of the Kansas City Royals throws a pitch in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles during Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 11, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rob Carr
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. He was 25 years old. 

“He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with.," Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in a statement. "We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.”

A highway patrol spokesman told the Associated Press Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 northwest of Santo Domingo. The spokesman did not say if Ventura was driving at the time of the crash.

Ventura, also known as "Ace," made his debut with the Royals on September 7, 2013 against the Cleveland Indians. He had 39 wins with the Royals. 

Yordano "Ace" Ventura stats with the Kansas City Royals

Ventura spent his entire professional career in the Royals’ organization after signing as a non-drafted free agent in 2008 and debuting for the club on September 17, 2013.  He pitched in two World Series (2014, 2015) with Kansas City, helping the franchise win their second World Series championship in 2015.  He held a 38-31 career record in 94 games and 93 starts at the Major League level, while he also made nine postseason starts before the age of 25.

RELATED: Looking back on notable deaths of active pro baseball players

Also Sunday, former major league infielder Andy Marte died in a separate car accident in the Dominican Republic. Traffic authorities said he died about 95 miles north of the capital.

Kansas City Royals pay tribute to Yordano Ventura

As Royals fans learned of the devastating news, dozens of fans made their way to Kauffman Stadium to pay their tributes to Ventura. 

“This organization really has a passion about its fanbase and the fanbase has a passion about the organization. So it’s really a family kind of thing so it’s just like we lost a brother today,” said Royals fan Dave Darby. 

 

Some fans brought flowers, others brought baseballs and hats thanking Ventura for everything he had done. 

“I’ve been cheering him on through thick and thin and I just wanted to come out and make sure we paid our respects,” said Sabrina Gray. 

Around Kauffman stadium flags flew at half-staff. Inside, the Royals paid tribute to Ventura by putting his picture on the Crown Vision. 

 

Fans on social media used the hashtag #RIPAce to pay their respects. 

 

 

 

 

Kansas City Royals players share memories on social media about Ventura

Ian Kennedy, Danny Duffy and Christian Colon were seen at the vigil at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday night. 

 

Other Royals players shared their thoughts on social media on the passing of their fellow player. 

 

 

 

 

----

 

