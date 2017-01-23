Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in car crash, fans mourn loss at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. He was 25 years old.

“He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with.," Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in a statement. "We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.”

A highway patrol spokesman told the Associated Press Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 northwest of Santo Domingo. The spokesman did not say if Ventura was driving at the time of the crash.

Ventura, also known as "Ace," made his debut with the Royals on September 7, 2013 against the Cleveland Indians. He had 39 wins with the Royals.

Yordano "Ace" Ventura stats with the Kansas City Royals Ventura spent his entire professional career in the Royals’ organization after signing as a non-drafted free agent in 2008 and debuting for the club on September 17, 2013. He pitched in two World Series (2014, 2015) with Kansas City, helping the franchise win their second World Series championship in 2015. He held a 38-31 career record in 94 games and 93 starts at the Major League level, while he also made nine postseason starts before the age of 25.

RELATED: Looking back on notable deaths of active pro baseball players

Also Sunday, former major league infielder Andy Marte died in a separate car accident in the Dominican Republic. Traffic authorities said he died about 95 miles north of the capital.

Kansas City Royals pay tribute to Yordano Ventura

As Royals fans learned of the devastating news, dozens of fans made their way to Kauffman Stadium to pay their tributes to Ventura.

“This organization really has a passion about its fanbase and the fanbase has a passion about the organization. So it’s really a family kind of thing so it’s just like we lost a brother today,” said Royals fan Dave Darby.

"It's like losing a brother."

Dozens of @Royals fans saying goodbye & paying respect to #30 @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/OyBCCkIT6z — Ariel Rothfield KSHB (@arothfield) January 22, 2017

Some fans brought flowers, others brought baseballs and hats thanking Ventura for everything he had done.

“I’ve been cheering him on through thick and thin and I just wanted to come out and make sure we paid our respects,” said Sabrina Gray.

Around Kauffman stadium flags flew at half-staff. Inside, the Royals paid tribute to Ventura by putting his picture on the Crown Vision.

Candlelight vigil is expected to take place outside of Kauffman Stadium tonight at 6 #YordanoVentura @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/ZEsLInHl5I — Ariel Rothfield KSHB (@arothfield) January 22, 2017

Fans on social media used the hashtag #RIPAce to pay their respects.

Hurts even worse when it hits home #RIPAce — Jamison Raines (@jraines1229) January 22, 2017

Kansas City Royals players share memories on social media about Ventura

Ian Kennedy, Danny Duffy and Christian Colon were seen at the vigil at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday night.

Other Royals players shared their thoughts on social media on the passing of their fellow player.

Yordano was a fierce competitor on the field with a bright smile in the clubhouse. We would not have won 15' WS without him. Thank you Ace — Ben Zobrist (@benzobrist18) January 23, 2017

Love u bro! We're family til the end no matter what! https://t.co/o5u8w0F98u — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos35) January 23, 2017

----

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: