Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in car crash, fans mourn loss at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. He was 25 years old.
“He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with.," Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in a statement. "We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.”
A highway patrol spokesman told the Associated Press Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 northwest of Santo Domingo. The spokesman did not say if Ventura was driving at the time of the crash.
Ventura, also known as "Ace," made his debut with the Royals on September 7, 2013 against the Cleveland Indians. He had 39 wins with the Royals.
Yordano "Ace" Ventura stats with the Kansas City Royals
Ventura spent his entire professional career in the Royals’ organization after signing as a non-drafted free agent in 2008 and debuting for the club on September 17, 2013. He pitched in two World Series (2014, 2015) with Kansas City, helping the franchise win their second World Series championship in 2015. He held a 38-31 career record in 94 games and 93 starts at the Major League level, while he also made nine postseason starts before the age of 25.
Also Sunday, former major league infielder Andy Marte died in a separate car accident in the Dominican Republic. Traffic authorities said he died about 95 miles north of the capital.
Kansas City Royals pay tribute to Yordano Ventura
As Royals fans learned of the devastating news, dozens of fans made their way to Kauffman Stadium to pay their tributes to Ventura.
“This organization really has a passion about its fanbase and the fanbase has a passion about the organization. So it’s really a family kind of thing so it’s just like we lost a brother today,” said Royals fan Dave Darby.