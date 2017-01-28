Royals talk about upcoming season at FanFest

41 Action News Staff
6:05 PM, Jan 27, 2017
4 hours ago

Spring Training is just around the corner, and Royals players are getting ready for Arizona. 41 Action News’ Dee Jackson spoke with players about the upcoming season.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Spring training is just around the corner, and Royals players are getting ready for Arizona.

Eric Hosmer said he’ll be heading there on Feb. 3.

“A lot of guys like to go to Arizona early and just get into that routine of things, and show up to the complex every day,” Hosmer said. “Once spring training starts, you gotta be somewhere every ten minutes and the madness and all that begins. We’re kinda set on our routine and know what we’re doing.”

Hear from other Royals players and manager Ned Yost below:

------

 

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Like 41 Action News on Facebook:

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top