Royals talk about upcoming season at FanFest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Spring training is just around the corner, and Royals players are getting ready for Arizona.

Eric Hosmer said he’ll be heading there on Feb. 3.

“A lot of guys like to go to Arizona early and just get into that routine of things, and show up to the complex every day,” Hosmer said. “Once spring training starts, you gotta be somewhere every ten minutes and the madness and all that begins. We’re kinda set on our routine and know what we’re doing.”

Hear from other Royals players and manager Ned Yost below:

