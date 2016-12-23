UPDATE: Four KU cheerleaders no longer with program

Associate athletic director Jim Marchiony says the three men in the photo are also members of the cheer squad. According to KU Athletics' Twitter account, the three were also suspended from performing.
“Right now we are doing an investigation and we have suspended the young lady whose account it was on until we finish the investigation,” said Marchiony.
Kansas Athletics released the following statement after a Twitter user reported the photo to the university:
“Unacceptable. She is suspended from cheering pending formal investigation. This behavior won’t be tolerated. Will be dealt with appropriately."
