Chiefs playoff tickets on sale for Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Jackson County Chiefs fans are doing their part to be the 12th man, buying tickets not for the upcoming Christmas Day game, but for a chance at a home playoff game.

With the Chiefs record there are many scenarios left, so a home playoff game is not a sure thing. However, if the Chiefs are a first or second seed, they could have a bye week the first week of the playoffs and host a divisional game. If they are a third or fourth seed, they could host a wildcard weekend game.

Super fans waited inside since 6 a.m. to be some of the first to buy a home playoff ticket.

Buyers have to be property owners in Jackson County and prove it with a paid tax receipt and photo id. Plus, they had to buy it at Arrowhead.

Staff said lower level tickets start out at $145 for this game and you can buy up to 20. That pricing is linked to the divisional game, which is more expensive. If the Chiefs ended up posting a wildcard weekend, the difference would be refunded.

One couple got to Arrowhead around 6:30 a.m. Rose Brown said she did not know much about football before she met her husband, but now she likes dressing up their daughter each week in Chiefs gear. They think this team has what it takes to go all the way.

"I got so excited watching the World Series. Having that atmosphere come back to Kansas City is really exciting," said Rose Brown.

Jim Lloyd was the first person in line to buy a ticket.

"I think they have everything all together on one team. It's really exciting. The defense, playing so well. Special teams is really a difference maker," said Jim Lloyd.

The ticket office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Thursday sales are for Jackson County taxpayers. At 10 a.m. it opens up to season ticket holders wishing to purchase more tickets. On Friday at 10 a.m. ticket sales are open to everyone.

