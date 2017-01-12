Kansas City preparing for weekend ice storm ahead of Chiefs playoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - On Thursday Chiefs fans made it a point to stock up on warm weather gear at Rally’s ahead of this weekend's predicted ice storm. Some are opting to still go to the game, but leave early.

“We’re getting out there around 7:30 to 8 so I’m going to be chalked up in snowboarding gear, gloves, hats,” said Mike Daniels.

“We are a little scared of the weather report but it’s worth it, it’s a once in a life time opportunity so you can’t miss it,” said Natalie McKerjee.

Leaders in Kansas City know people with tickets will not want to miss out on Sunday’s home playoff game against the Steelers. They have been pre-treating the roads with brine since Tuesday, with a heavy focus on roads near Arrowhead, including Blue Ridge Cut-Off and Baytown Road.

“I can tell you if you don’t have tickets the best place to watch it on your couch in your living room,” said city manager for Kansas City, Troy Schulte.

Schulte encourages people who have a ticket to go to the game, and encourages people to leave early to get to Arrowhead on time. He is warning people there is no guarantee the roads will be clear even with the work the city is doing to pre-treat roads.

“If we get a lot of rain or freezing rain or drizzle of a significant amount before it turns to ice all this work will be for nothing because it will wash away all that pre treatment,” said Schulte.

The city’s goal is to get major streets as clear as possible so fans can make it to the game on Sunday safely.

“We are just going to bundle up, bring blankets in, and hope that we can make it through the whole game,” said McKerjee.

Schulte says they will be in constant communication with the Chiefs throughout the weekend to update each other on weather conditions and will keep fans informed.

