5 things to know before buying Kansas City Chiefs - Pittsburg Steelers playoff game tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - For the first time in six years the Kansas City Chiefs will host a playoff game on their own turf, and that has both fans and ticket brokers in a tizzy.

"The demand is really high for this game and there are not a lot of tickets left for it," said Jason Durbin with Tickets for Less. "There are a lot of people still looking. The demand might go up later in the week since there isn't a lot of supply out there but it's a huge game and everyone wants to get out to see it."

The Chiefs have already sold out of their share of the tickets, so now fans have to hit up the middle man - like Overland Park's Tickets for Less, or online broker StubHub.

"We saw a huge spike in sales yesterday because of the Steelers being officially announced," said Durbin. "Everyone always assumed they were going to be the team the Chiefs were playing but now that it's official, then demand really went up."

But fans looking to score a deal may flock to sites like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. While there are surely legitimate tickets, there are also a lot of crooks looking to scam you out of your money.

Here are tips to avoid getting swindled:

Buy game and parking tickets from a reputable ticket broker or retailer

Yes, you may pay a bit more than you would if you buy from an individual, but purchasing tickets from a legitimate business protects your purchase. Check out: StubHub, Tickets for Less, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek or Vivid Seats. Make sure any tickets or gear you buy has the hologram and license from the NFL

Fraudsters are real pros at counterfeiting products, even holograms and licenses, so use this tip in conjunction with others. Use licensed sites if you're buying online

If you aren't sure about the legitimacy of a site, do a Google search to read product and company reviews. Also, be on the lookout for broken English in the descriptions. Many fake sellers are based out of the U.S. Use plastic, not paper

Many credit cards offer purchase protection for their users. Using a credit card will also allow you to file a dispute should you discover your tickets are fraudulent. If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is

If someone is offering tickets below face value, it is likely a red flag.

