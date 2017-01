KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Rather than delegating which Kansas City streets needed to be treated, city manager Troy Schulte rolled up his sleeves and put down his plow.

"I love doing this," said Schulte while taking a short break. "I'm an old farmer and this is an opportunity for me to clear my calendar. I don't have to take phone calls. I can go out and plow and see how we are doing as a city. I enjoy doing this."

Even @KCMOManager is behind the wheel to plow neighborhood streets. All hands on deck! Snow page updates https://t.co/FJrkzqE0kK pic.twitter.com/FL5MRUr2Za — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) January 5, 2017

He's among the 150 workers clearing snow-caked city streets Thursday. Schulte's shift started at 3 a.m. and continued through the late afternoon.

"We have 6,600 lane miles of streets," he said. "That's the equivalent of a two-lane road between Boston in San Diego. We are one of the largest cities in the country with a lot of infrastructure."

