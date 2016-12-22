Current
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Check our alerts for your area here.
Weather Forecast Headlines
Here is Kansas City's most accurate forecast:
Thursday: Lighter winds return with slightly cooler temperatures. Mostly sunny. High: 40°
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Light winds! Low: 33°
Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers. High: 40°
Saturday-Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain on Christmas Day. High Saturday: 46° High Sunday: 61°
---
