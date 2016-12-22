KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Check our alerts for your area here.

Weather Forecast Headlines

High temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s today

Chance of precipitation early tomorrow morning

Rain and mild for Christmas

Here is Kansas City's most accurate forecast:

Thursday: Lighter winds return with slightly cooler temperatures. Mostly sunny. High: 40°

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Light winds! Low: 33°

Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers. High: 40°

Saturday-Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain on Christmas Day. High Saturday: 46° High Sunday: 61°

