Increasing clouds and seasonable

Highs in the low to mid 40s today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Check our alerts for your area here.

Weather Forecast Headlines

  • High temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s today
  • Chance of precipitation early tomorrow morning
  • Rain and mild for Christmas

Here is Kansas City's most accurate forecast:

 

Thursday: Lighter winds return with slightly cooler temperatures. Mostly sunny. High: 40°

Tonight:  Increasing clouds. Light winds!  Low: 33° 

Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers. High: 40°

Saturday-Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain on Christmas Day. High Saturday: 46° High Sunday: 61°

