8 injured, 1 critically in overturned vehicle crash in KCK

Photo by: Kansas City Kansas Fire Department
Posted at 11:03 PM, Apr 21, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured eight people, including one with life-threatening injuries, on Sunday night.

A spokesperson with KCKFD confirmed it happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of North 11th Street and Parallel Parkway. One car overturned in the crash.

One person was transported with critical injuries, three have serious injuries, and four have minor injuries, according to KCKFD.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

