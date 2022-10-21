Watch Now
About UsWeekend Fun with 41

Actions

Community events around Kansas City during Oct. 21-23 weekend

Skyline.JPG
KSHB
Kansas City skyline
Skyline.JPG
Posted at 12:30 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 13:30:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the weather warming up this weekend, here’s some events across the Kansas City area from Oct. 21-23.

  • Outpace Poverty 5K 2022
    • Saturday: Registration and packet pick-up at 7 a.m., run starts at 8 a.m.
    • Avila University, 11901 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri
    • For more information, click here.
  • 12th Annual Cars in the Park Car Show
    • Show off your vintage or contemporary car, truck, hot rod, or motorcycle. This event is for all ages.
    • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
    • Theatre in the Park, 7710 Renner Road, Shawnee, Kansas
    • For more details, click here.
  • SPORTSTOPIA 2022
    • A one of a kind mixed genre show featuring DIY craft vendors, sports cards, and Kansas City Chiefs player appearances.
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Belton High School, 801 West North Avenue, Belton, Missouri
    • For full schedule/event information, click here.
  • Halloween on the Lawn
    • This free, family-friendly event will feature a movie screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas, fortune telling, face painting, candy at the Legends Outlets booth, special offers from participating stores and restaurants, and more!
    • Saturday: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    • The Lawn at Legends Outlets, 1843 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas
    • For more information, click here.
  • 27th Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
    • GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, parking lot C
    • For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock