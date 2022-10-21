Community events around Kansas City during Oct. 21-23 weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the weather warming up this weekend , here’s some events across the Kansas City area from Oct. 21-23.

Outpace Poverty 5K 2022

Saturday: Registration and packet pick-up at 7 a.m., run starts at 8 a.m. Avila University, 11901 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri For more information, click here .



12th Annual Cars in the Park Car Show

Show off your vintage or contemporary car, truck, hot rod, or motorcycle. This event is for all ages. Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Theatre in the Park, 7710 Renner Road, Shawnee, Kansas For more details, click here .



SPORTSTOPIA 2022

A one of a kind mixed genre show featuring DIY craft vendors, sports cards, and Kansas City Chiefs player appearances. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Belton High School, 801 West North Avenue, Belton, Missouri For full schedule/event information, click here .



Halloween on the Lawn

This free, family-friendly event will feature a movie screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas, fortune telling, face painting, candy at the Legends Outlets booth, special offers from participating stores and restaurants, and more! Saturday: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. The Lawn at Legends Outlets, 1843 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas For more information, click here .



27th Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, parking lot C For more information, click here .



