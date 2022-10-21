Get ready for very warm and windy conditions this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Time to enjoy some late fall warmth this weekend with highs reaching the low to mid 80s

Strong winds expected through the weekend, especially Sunday

Showers and storms possible Sunday night-Wednesday morning along with a big cool down

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer again. Wind: S-SW 10-30 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and breezy overnight. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 60°

Saturday: Continued sunny and breezy conditions and temperatures well above average. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 83°

Sunday: Gusty conditions up to 40+ mph and very warm temperatures. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. Low: 66° High: 86°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

