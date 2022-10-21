Get ready for very warm and windy conditions this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Time to enjoy some late fall warmth this weekend with highs reaching the low to mid 80s
- Strong winds expected through the weekend, especially Sunday
- Showers and storms possible Sunday night-Wednesday morning along with a big cool down
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer again. Wind: S-SW 10-30 mph. High: 85°
Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and breezy overnight. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 60°
Saturday: Continued sunny and breezy conditions and temperatures well above average. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 83°
Sunday: Gusty conditions up to 40+ mph and very warm temperatures. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. Low: 66° High: 86°
