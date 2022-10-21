Watch Now
Get ready for very warm and windy conditions this weekend

High temperatures jump into the 80s with strong wind gusts this weekend
and last updated 2022-10-21 05:35:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Time to enjoy some late fall warmth this weekend with highs reaching the low to mid 80s
  • Strong winds expected through the weekend, especially Sunday
  • Showers and storms possible Sunday night-Wednesday morning along with a big cool down

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer again. Wind: S-SW 10-30 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and breezy overnight. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 60°

Saturday: Continued sunny and breezy conditions and temperatures well above average. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 83°

Sunday: Gusty conditions up to 40+ mph and very warm temperatures. Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph. Low: 66° High: 86°

