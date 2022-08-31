Fill the Fridge: Bus repurposed as pop-up food pantry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bus stop is usually a place to find people coming and going, but a bus repurposed as a pop-up food pantry also has people staying to find what they need.

Nathan Howard, food plus manager at Harvesters Community Food Network, said the bus is geared to provide bus riders an increased opportunity to access a food pantry.

Howard recently showed KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively the first of its kind at East 31st Street and Troost Avenue.

“Getting to either a traditional food pantry or one of our mobile food distributions sometimes require a car,” Howard said. “Putting this conveniently on a bus line really addresses that transportation barrier.”

Breaking down that barrier was important for rider Sterling Oleson.

“I was riding the bus and I saw something,” Oleson said. “I saw Harvesters set up and I was like ‘Whoa, I gotta get to this.’”

The bus features items that are easier to travel with, such as canned foods and cold drinks.

“We like to provide a bit of variety and also things that are easy to carry on and off the bus,” Howard said.

Howard said continued support from the community allows programs like the pop-up food pantry possible.

“Every little bit makes a huge difference for us,” Howard said. “We can only do this with the support of community.”

