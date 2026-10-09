KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Help us fill the fridge! We’ll be at Hen House at 135th Street & Metcalf in Overland Park from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 pm Friday.

Help us Fill The Fridge Friday at Hen House in Overland Park!

You could always just add an extra perishable item to your cart like string cheese or oranges. I always love to pick up things that I know my kids love like a yogurt smoothie and think about a kid in Kansas City who is going to love it too.

I got a chance to see the need in our community at a mobile food distribution in Independence, Missouri this week where they routinely see 200 cars line up. I got a chance to talk to some of the folks waiting in line who were so grateful to be able to pick up some food and help their grocery budget last a little longer.

"Its a tremendous help," Linda Jurgeson told me. I asked her what would happen if she wasn't able to pick up the donated food. "I'm sure I wouldn't starve but I just probably couldn't eat what I need to eat. Especially when you're diabetic, you've got COPD, you know you've got a lot of medical on top of that so do I eat this week or do I pay a medical bill? It just thoroughly helps."

You can help us feed our neighbors. Thank you to everyone who already donated and if you’re thinking about it, we would love your help as well. If you can't come out to Hen House, you can always donate on our website.

