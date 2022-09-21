EVENT DETAILS: Gift of Sole Gala 2022 to benefit Kansas City area kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In 2021, the Kansas City community stepped up to show support for Kansas City area kids in KSHB's first-ever Gift of Sole drive.

It's from that success that we're kicking Gift of Sole in 2022 to a new level.

In addition to giving Kansas City a chance to make a donation that helps to buy a pair of shoes for girls and boys in Kansas City, we're lacing up our shoes for the first ever Gift of Sole Gala.

The in-person event is set for 6 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at The Abbott event space, 1901 Cherry Street, in the Crossroads Arts District of downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

This is a one-of-a-kind event where guests will dress to the nine’s while wearing their favorite pair of sneakers. There will be delicious food from Kansas City chefs, an open bar with your favorite refreshing beverages, and entertainment from the live band, Da Truth.

While you’re stylin' and profilin' in your sequins and sneakers, you’ll be tempted with some must-have auction items in our live and silent auction.

You’ll want to bid-high on a seven-night stay on the beach in none-other than Aruba. Also up for grabs, concert tickets to see The Boss in KC, plus one of a kind Chiefs memorabilia --like a pair of Andy Reid’s personal sneakers, and a Patrick Machomes autographed Kansas City Chiefs helmet from the 2019 Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Restaurants, museums and businesses from across Kansas City have donated unique experiences, merchandise and gift cards to help raise money.

We're capping the number of Gift of Sole Gala tickets at 500. Once we reach that number, we'll end ticket sales, so don’t wait until the last minute to purchase your ticket and risk not being able to attend.

General admission tickets cost $150 and include food, open bar and entertainment.

VIP tickets are available for $200, and include an exclusive VIP room, reserved seating during the program and auction, and a VIP open bar with champagne.

The beneficiaries of this year’s Gift of Sole Gala include some students enrolled in the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. Another beneficiary this year is the KC Urban Ranger Corp.

If you aren't able to attend the Gala, you can still make a donation to help.

We'll see you on Oct. 27!

