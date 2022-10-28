Gift of Sole Gala draws hundreds in support of Kansas City children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds were in attendance Thursday night at the Gift of Sole Gala, an event to help provide shoes for girls and boys in Kansas City.

The first-ever in-person event, held at The Abbott in the Crossroads Arts District, featured food, fun, live music and an auction.

Fundraising figures are still being finalized, but early estimates exceed expectations. Proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City and the Urban Ranger Corps of Kansas City.

This year’s Gift of Sole was the second year of the effort. In 2021, the effort focused solely on a week of digital giving, during which Kansas Citians generously contributed more than $46,000.

This year’s effort added the in-person Gift of Sole Gala to the online fundraising efforts.

Attendees were dressed to the nines, and in the spirit of the event, ditched dress shoes and heels for their favorite pair of sneakers.

Donations are still accepted through Monday, Oct. 31. You can learn more on our website.

