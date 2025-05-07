KSHB 41, Kansas City community raise more than $85,000 in Gift of Sole drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41’s community impact project Gift of Sole raised $85,054 to help buy shoes for over 1,200 children and teens in the Kansas City area in the last year.

Following an online donation drive, combined with an in-person gala with hundreds in attendance, the money raised for Gift of Sole will continue to provide quality shoes for many young people in our region.

“It never ceases to amaze us how generous the people of Kansas City are to support this great cause – when we put out the call, our audience stepped up and donated online or attended our annual gala – it’s impressive to see the support year after year!” said Kathleen Choal, EW Scripps regional vice-president and general manager of KSHB and KMCI.

For years, KSHB 41 evening anchor Kevin Holmes had the desire to start a community impact project like Gift of Sole.

Growing up in inner-city Chicago, he has seen first-hand the impact a new pair of shoes can have on a child, which is why this project is near-and-dear to him.

“The generosity and willingness from our audience to stand behind this project for 4 years running means a great deal to me and our community,” said Holmes. “The money raised will help so many more kids than I could have ever imagined. I’m very blessed and tremendously grateful to the station and the people of Kansas City for rallying behind this annual effort.”

Since the start of Gift of Sole in 2021, over 5,200 pairs of sneakers have been donated to schools, police athletic leagues and youth community organizations. The effort has also been awarded multiple regional Emmy awards for it's community impact.

“For the young people who will benefit from this effort, it’s more than just a pair of shoes. This gift will help boost their confidence and self-esteem, which can lead to better results in school," said Jeff Mulligan, station manager and news director of KSHB/KMCI. "This effort is a win-win for everyone and further speaks to our mission of being a voice for everyone."

Gift of Sole is a partnership between KSHB 41 and the Scripps Howard Fund. Plans are already underway to distribute the shoes to local kids and teenagers in the coming weeks.

