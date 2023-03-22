Watch Now
KSHB 41's Gift of Sole continues distribution of shoes across Kansas City

Darrius Smith/KSHB
KSHB 41 anchor Kevin Holmes spoke with children at the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Athletic League during a Gift of Sole shoe distribution event on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41's Gift of Sole shoe distribution continued Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas, as a new group of kids got their hands on a new pair of sneakers.

Children participating in the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department's Police Athletic League were recipients of Wednesday's shoe distribution.

Funding for the shoes was made possible through the generous contributions of Kansas Citians as part of last fall's Gift of Sole drive.

The drive, which included an online donation drive and capped by the Gift of Sole Gala, raised more than $100,000.

