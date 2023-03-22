KSHB 41's Gift of Sole continues distribution of shoes across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41's Gift of Sole shoe distribution continued Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas, as a new group of kids got their hands on a new pair of sneakers.

Children participating in the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department's Police Athletic League were recipients of Wednesday's shoe distribution.

Funding for the shoes was made possible through the generous contributions of Kansas Citians as part of last fall's Gift of Sole drive.

The drive, which included an online donation drive and capped by the Gift of Sole Gala, raised more than $100,000.

