KSHB 41’s Kevin Holmes visits Urban Ranger Corps to deliver ‘Gift of Sole’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41’s Kevin Holmes was at the Vanderbilt Youth Center in Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday afternoon to deliver the “Gift of Sole” to more than 35 young men.

The visit was part of Kevin’s Gift of Sole program that raises money to buy shoes for kids and young adults across the Kansas City area.

Thursday’s recipients were part of the Urban Ranger Corp of Kansas City.

“Confidence is key. A lot of young men in the community may be lacking confidence due to financial issues and struggles that are fully beyond their control.”

