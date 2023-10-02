Learn more about the 2023 Gift of Sole Gala for Kansas City children, teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41’s third Gift of Sole sneaker drive is underway, culminating in this year’s Gift of Sole Gala 2023 at The Abbott Event Space.

Running from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, the event promises a chance for Kansas City to come together for a good cause while taking in some good food, auction items and of course, dancing with friends and their best sneakers.

LINK | Learn more about Gift of Sole

Proceeds from this year’s event go toward sophomore boys and girls at Northeast High School in Kansas City, Missouri, and Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas. Proceeds will also go toward teenage boys at Kansas City Urban Ranger Corps.

Tickets are on sale on the Gift of Sole website and start at $150.

In the first two years, we’ve worked together to raise more than $145,000 to purchase nearly 3,000 pairs of sneakers for children and teens across Kansas City.

KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes created the program after growing up and seeing the need first hand.

This year’s Gift of Sole is presented by the Kansas City area Lexus dealers, Crowley Furniture and Mattress, the Kansas City Chiefs, Academy Sports+Outdoors, the Kansas City Mavericks and Local Sheet Metal Workers Union Local No. 2.

—