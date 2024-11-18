VIDEO | KSHB 41, Salvation Army kick off 2024 Season of Hope

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 and the Salvation Army kicked off the 2024 Season of Hope Monday, the fourth year of a partnership to help Kansas City families during the holiday season.

On Monday, KSHB 41 anchor Kevin Holmes was at Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department Station No. 19 in the Westport neighborhood.

Kevin met with special guest Santa to walk through this year’s drive.

KSHB 41 kicks off Season of Hope for 2024 holiday season

You can learn more about Season of Hope on our website, which includes a map of participating fire stations, community centers and Chick-fil-A restaurants across Kansas City where you can drop of toys for kids.

—