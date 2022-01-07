KSHB 41 celebrates successful Season of Hope toy drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In its’ inaugural year, KSHB 41’s community impact project Season of Hope raised nearly $22,000, along with over 8,000 toy donations.

KSHB 41, in partnership with the Salvation Army and the Scripps Howard Foundation, teamed up with dozens of local fire departments and various Chick-fil-A locations to help less-fortunate families in the Kansas City area have a brighter, joy-filled holiday season.

“We saw it countless times throughout the year, the generosity of the people of Kansas City never ceased to amaze us," Kathleen Choal, vice president and general manager of KSHB and KMCI said. "When we put out the call, our viewers stepped up in a big way. 2021 was such a difficult year for so many families in our community. To have the opportunity to give back and partner up with the local fire departments, and our sponsor, to provide little joy on Christmas morning, is the true reason for the season."

KSHB 41 viewers had the opportunity to donate toys at nearly 100 local fire stations and at over a dozen Kansas City metro Chick-fil-A restaurant locations. Viewers could also make a financial donation online at KSHB.com, through the KSHB 41 app, or by sending a text, thanks to the help from the Scripps Howard Foundation.

“The generosity of KSHB 41 viewers was truly a sight to behold. Thanks to their donations, we were able to provide thousands of toys to children and families in need in Kansas City," said Major Kelly Collins, Divisional Commander of the Kansas and Western Missouri Division of the Salvation Army. By embracing the spirit of the season, KSHB 41 kept hope marching on for Kansas City’s most vulnerable population and we cannot begin to say ‘thank you’ enough."

KSHB 41 is already crafting plans to expand Season of Hope for 2022.