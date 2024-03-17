Amber Alert for abducted 4-year-old girl in Kansas City, MO

The Kansas City Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Amira Bills was taken by her biological father, Aerian Bills, after he assaulted the mother inside of a vehicle around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials say Amira was wearing a pink shirt with a unicorn on it. She also had on a pink jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. Her hair was tied in two ponytails.

Aerian Bills, 38, was last seen driving a white Chevy Malibu with Missouri plates 077RUE. The vehicle was last seen driving west on Meyer Boulevard near Olive Street.

Aerian is six feet tall and weighs 260 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

He told the domestic violence victim that if police became involved, he would kill the child and himself.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Kansas City Crime Stoppers 816-474-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated.