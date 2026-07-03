LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Bomb Pop — the iconic red, white, and blue rocket-shaped popsicle — was born in Kansas City, and 71 years later, it's still one of the city's most beloved frozen treats.

Kansas City's Bomb Pop turns 71: The frozen treat that's summer on a stick

Drew Somervell, an ice cream man for the Kansas City Ice Cream Company, keeps the tradition alive, rolling through neighborhoods and delivering a little joy with every stop.

The Kansas City Ice Cream Company is the exclusive Blue Bunny ice cream distributor in the region — a subsidiary of Wells Enterprises, Inc., that owns Bomb Pop.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Drew Somervell

"I get to drive through the neighborhoods and see little explosions of joy happen," Somervell said.

The Bomb Pop was created in July 1955 by D.S. Abernethy and James Merritt of Merritt Foods with Kansas City as its birthplace.

The rocket-shaped popsicle has three identifiable flavors, cherry, lime, and blue raspberry.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB A man enjoying a Bomb Pop.

Seven decades later, it remains a best seller — and with America celebrating its 250th birthday, demand is higher than ever.

"They go through about a pallet a week," Somervell said.

The treat's patriotic look and nostalgic flavor aren't lost on customers of all ages.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Drew Somervell

22-year-old Jarrin Sanders, who bought ice cream from Somervell's truck Thursday, said the experience takes him straight back to childhood.

"It's the sound, the look, the sounds everything man, brings me back to being a kid when I was stress free," Sanders said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Jarrin Sanders

Somervell said the magic of the ice cream truck isn't limited by the age of the customer.

"People put their own limitations on their age and those that don't, they get to experience the same experience when they were five," Somervell said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Kansas City is coined as the home of the Bomb Pop and with America 250 and the Independence Day heat, it's still a best selling ice cream product.

And when it comes to the Bomb Pop, Somervell said there's something about getting it straight from the ice cream truck that can't be replicated.

"It hits different off the truck," he said. Everybody knows that."

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