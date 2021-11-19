Arby’s Is Selling Vodka That Tastes Like Its Curly Fries

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Arby’s may be most known for its roast beef sandwiches (aka “the meats”), but the chain’s fries are taking center stage in a bizarre new offering.

The fast-food giant has officially entered the booze business with a pair of new flavored vodkas: Curly Fry and Crinkle Fry. The limited-edition liquors were made by Minneapolis-based Tattersall Distilling from potatoes and ingredients that pay homage to Arby’s beloved fry flavors. The Curly Fry Vodka — I can’t believe I just wrote those words — is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, while the Crinkle Fry Vodka is made with kosher salt and sugar. Both are 80 proof, or 40% alcohol by volume.

According to Arby’s, the vodkas are going to be available for a limited time in small quantities and can be purchased online for $59.99 per bottle, including shipping and handling. Some bottles were released on Nov. 18 at 12 p.m. Eastern, and they sold out later that day. Another batch is set to drop on Nov. 22, and chances are good that they will sell out quickly, too.

While this appears to be currently the only vodka on the market that’s made to taste like french fries, many vodkas are actually distilled from potatoes. Most vodka these days is made from fermented grains like sorghum, corn, rice, rye or wheat, but there are vodkas made from fruit, sugar and, yes, potatoes.

If you can’t get your hands on the Arby’s fry vodka, some of the potato vodka brands include Chopin, Grand Teton Distillery and Luksusowa. But, fair warning, you might be disappointed that your sip doesn’t taste like a curly fry because that is most definitely not the point of normal potato vodkas.

Other Creatively Flavored Vodkas

If you’re looking for some flavored vodka that doesn’t taste like a deep-fried side, there are dozens to choose from, including ones that taste like dill pickles, cold brew coffee, green chile and, just in time for for the holidays, even eggnog vodka.

You can even infuse your own vodka by simply filling a jar with your favorite vodka, then adding cinnamon sticks and apples. Store the concoction in a cool, dry place and, in a few days days, you’ll have apple-cinnamon vodka for drinking straight or using in cocktails. Check out the full instructions here.

Will you be trying to get your hands on a bottle of Arby’s vodka? Set yourself a reminder so you don’t miss the window!

