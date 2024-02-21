The best copycat recipes to make your favorite restaurant dishes at home

Copycat recipes allow you to make your favorite restaurant dishes without ever having to leave the comfort of your home. Plus, no waiting for a table!

Here are a few of the best copycat recipes out there:

IHOP Buttermilk Pancakes

Nothing says “good morning!” like a plate full of light, fluffy flapjacks, and the International House of Pancakes has its pancakes down to an art form. But you can easily steal their recipe and make them at home. Pancakes in your PJs? Perfect!

Recipe blogger and YouTuber Joshua Weissman even claims his recipe is better than IHOP’s — test it out to see for yourself!

Chipotle Burrito Bowl

I love me some Chipotle, as do my kids, but I sometimes cringe at paying so much for what is essentially a bowl of beans and rice. Luckily, this copycat recipe for burrito bowls from Brown-Eyed Baker makes it easy to prepare delicious, fresh Mexican food at home.

Taco Bell Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is the perfect cheesy, spicy and tangy item to order at the drive-thru. Brandie Skibinski, the blogger behind The Country Cook, provides a detailed step-by-step guide and even a video so you can make this fast food favorite at home.

The Country Cook

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Nuggets

Chick-Fil-A is one of the best fast food places around, but it’s easy to make their beloved nuggets at home. This is another recipe that comes to us from The Country Cook, a pro at creating copycat recipes that sometimes taste even better than the real thing.

The Country Cook

TGI Friday’s Potato Skins

Who doesn’t love TGI Friday’s Potato Skins? And now you can make these crispy, cheesy and chewy skins at home. Get the recipe from Cincy Shopper.

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits

If you’re anything like me, you max out so quickly on Red Lobster’s delicious biscuits that you barely have any room in your belly when your main course arrives. Chungah Ree, the blogger behind Damn Delicious, has an excellent copycat recipe so you can make these the main course at home, anytime.

Damn Delicious

Panera Broccoli Cheese Soup

Panera’s broccoli cheese soup is always a must-order for me, whether it’s a hot day in July or a snowy day in December. Now you can make it anytime you want at home with this copycat recipe from Kitchen Fun With My Three Sons.

Kitchen Fun With My Three Sons

Chili’s Enchilada Soup

A friend of mine used to swear by the healing powers of this soup from Chili’s. She said that the spicy, comforting soup was her go-to whenever she felt a cold coming on. Give her cure-all a try yourself with this copycat recipe from Princess Pinky Girl.

Princess Pinky Girl

McDonald’s Sausage McMuffin

McDonald’s breakfast is the best way to ease the pain of waking up early. But, if you want to enjoy a Sausage McMuffin without having to hit the drive-thru, you can easily prepare one at home with this guide from Recipe Tin Eats.

Recipe Tin Eats

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken is the quintessential joint for fried chicken in a hurry. But if you’ve got some time or just want a home-cooked meal rather than fast food, look no further than The Cookie Rookie for a perfect copycat.

The Cookie Rookie

Olive Garden Breadsticks

The endless supply of breadsticks is one of the best things about dining at Olive Garden. But now you can make them at home and impress your family and friends with this copycat recipe from Handle the Heat.

Handle the Heat

Applebee’s Cheeseburger Egg Rolls

Thanks to their shareable sides and drink specials, Applebee’s is a favorite casual dining spot for millions of Americans. But here’s good news: You can skip the happy-hour rush and enjoy Applebee’s Cheeseburger Egg Rolls at home. Here’s a copycat recipe from Spend With Pennies.

Panda Express Chow Mein

If you have ever had a craving for fast, filling Chinese food while you are at the mall, you are probably very familiar with Panda Express. The national chain is known for its super-quick service and comforting Chinese-inspired fare. Now you can make one of their signature dishes, chow mein, in the comfort of your own home thanks to this video from Joshua Weissman:

Olive Garden Salad Dressing

The salad at Olive Garden is one of the highlights of the meal. Luckily, it’s easy to copy the dressing, and you don’t even have to shell out for a store-bought bottle. Get the recipe here from Dessert Now Dinner Later.

Disney-Inspired Churros

Disney Resorts’ churros have become the stuff of legends. This Baked Cinnamon Cream Cheese Roll-Ups recipe from Kylee Cooks will help you make a delicious version at home.

Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup

On her recipe blog Well Plated, Erin Clarke showcases a way to enjoy a copycat version of this Olive Garden soup without having to leave the house!

Well Plated

Trader Joe’s Speculoos Cookie Butter

If you can’t squeeze a Trader Joe’s run into your week but absolutely must have their cookie butter, look no further than this copycat recipe from Averie Cooks. She put a slight twist on the recipe by combining it with peanut butter.

McDonald’s Fries

Joshua Weissman might be the king of copycat recipes because not only is he on this list three times, he came up with a copycat recipe to make McDonald’s famous French fries at home.

Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino

Save your money and make our own version of Starbucks’ Mocha Frappuccino at home with Recipe Girl’s copycat recipe!

Recipe Girl

Wendy’s Frosty

Who doesn’t love a Wendy’s Frosty? Whether you dip your fries in it or slurp it plain, this copycat recipe makes it so easy to make at home … with just three ingredients! Check out the how-to video from Pro Home Cooks below:

The best copycat recipes to make your favorite restaurant dishes at home originally appeared on Simplemost.com