Boeing grounds 777X test fleet after finding issue with key engine part

Boeing grounded its fleet of 777X test aircraft after discovering a failure in a key engine mounting structure, according to the industry publication The Air Current.

The issue was found during a routine post-flight inspection after the test aircraft completed a five-hour and 31-minute flight from Kona Airport in Hawaii, sources reportedly told the outlet. A similar issue was found on two of its other active test planes.

The aerospace company plans to inspect all of its 777X aircraft for the issue.

According to Boeing’s website, the 777X “will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, unmatched in every aspect of performance,” promising lower fuel use and lower operating costs.

The program for the new jet was launched in 2013.

The Federal Aviation Administration had just cleared Boeing to start testing the jets for credit last month after repeated delays.

Earlier this year, Boeing announced plans to overhaul its quality control, culture and focus on safety.