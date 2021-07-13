Buy a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts and get another dozen for $1

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 84th birthday by treating doughnut fans to a special treat: a BirthYAY dozen doughnuts for just $1.

On Friday, July 16, you can grab a $1 BirthYAY dozen with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at participating shops. The special box consists of 11 original glazed doughnuts and one special strawberry iced sprinkle doughnut.

The BirthYAY Dozen offer is available in stores and for online ordering with promo code: BIRTHYAY. Online orders are limited to one BirthYAY Dozen, while in-shop and drive-thru orders can get up to four.

The dozen doughnuts you’ll need to buy to get the dozen for $1 can be any doughnuts you wish, like the Reese’s classic doughnut, which is filled with Reese’s peanut butter Kreme and dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, then topped with mini peanut butter chips and a drizzle of Reese’s chocolate and peanut butter sauce.

Other choices include Oreo cookies and creme, cake batter, New York cheesecake, cinnamon bun and more.

The very first Krispy Kreme opened its doors in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, so this year marks the doughnut chain’s 84th birthday. Owner Vernon Rudolph first sold the doughnuts to grocery stores, but soon cut a hole in the outside of the building and began selling them directly to customers.

Today, there are more than 1,000 locations in the U.S., including a new store in New York City that includes a giant glaze waterfall.

The 4,500-square-foot location also has the world’s largest “Hot Light,” a take-out window with doughnuts available 24 hours a day and a theater where visitors can watch the doughnut-making process.

If you don’t have a Krispy Kreme near you, many of the doughnuts can be found in grocery and convenience stores nationwide.

While you won’t find special treats like the BirthYAY doughnut, you can get many of the classic doughnuts like glazed and chocolate iced glaze in stores.

Will you be heading to your local Krispy Kreme on July 16 to celebrate the doughnut chain’s birthday?

