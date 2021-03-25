You Can Buy An Inflatable Hot Tub On Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you don’t have thousands of dollars to spend on creating a traditional spa experience at home, you may want to check out this inflatable hot tub that’s available on Amazon for around $600. Living a life of luxury is much more budget-friendly at this price!

The SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub is offered by Coleman, a company that is well-known for its outdoor and recreational equipment. You’re probably familiar with Coleman coolers, airbed cots, and other items that help you enjoy the great outdoors. But the Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub invites you to put “roughing it” out of your mind and enjoy a relaxing spa experience outside.

The inflatable hot tub fits up to six people and has an easy setup to get the party started. Simply inflate the hot tub with the included pump and then fill it with water. No extra tools required.

With a capacity of 242 gallons, the tub gets connected to the water pump, which heats the water. The chemical dispenser and filter keep the chlorine at a safe level.

The electric pump also activates the 114 bubble jets and massage system, which creates a relaxing, bubbly sensation for those tired muscles.

There is a digital control panel on the pump that allows the user to set the water temperature (up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit) and jet pressure. The timer can automatically regulate the water temperature of the hot tub for up to 72 hours, which saves time and money.

The Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub is made with sturdy PVC material and an I-beam construction that allows portability, stability and durability. Plus, the hot tub comes with a cover for keeping debris out of the tub when it’s not in use.

So, maybe your hot tub dreams can come true this season, thanks to this budget-friendly option. Imagine the fabulous summer nights you’ll spend soaking in your own backyard.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.