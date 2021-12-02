Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Is Back At Dairy Queen

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A fan-favorite treat is making a return to Dairy Queen menus just in time for the holidays! The Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat is officially back and available at DQ restaurants nationwide.

This festive ice cream treat is made with candy cane pieces and choco chunks, so while it is definitely for peppermint fans, it’s for chocolate-lovers, too. The peppermint candy cane pieces and chocolate chunks are both blended with Dairy Queen’s soft serve to create this wintery mix.

Dairy Queen

If peppermint isn’t your favorite seasonal flavor, Dairy Queen has also brought back their Frozen Hot Chocolate, which blends rich cocoa fudge with vanilla soft serve ice cream and is then garnished with whipped topping and a chocolate drizzle.

While one of Dairy Queen’s fall Blizzards, Pecan Pie, is now off the menu, some of the other treats that were new in September are still available, including Sea Salt Toffee Fudge and Reese’s Pieces Cookie Dough. You’ll also find Turtle Pecan, Choco-dipped Strawberry and their traditional flavors like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Butterfinger and Oreo.

Dairy Queen

You’ll also find holiday ice cream flavors at Baskin Robbins, which has a handful of seasonal flavors including Peppermint, Skillet Cookie Crumble, Mom’s Makin’ Cookies, Winter White Chocolate and their Flavor of the Month, Gingerbread House.

The Gingerbread House flavor features gingerbread flavored ice cream swirled with gingersnap cookie bites and peppermint pieces, finished with a confetti icing drizzle.

Baskin Robbins

If you’d rather enjoy treats at home, the brand Jeni’s has a handful of holiday flavors you can buy online including White Chocolate Peppermint, Sugar Plum and, new this season, Pistachio Macaron and Mexican Hot Chocolate. You’ll even find a Cognac Gingerbread flavor, which combines cognac-flavored ice cream with notes of butterscotch and brown sugar, plus dark caramel sauce and spiced gingerbread cake pieces.

You’ll find a handful of seasonal treats at your local grocery store as well. You may love Talenti peppermint bark gelato, Breyers frozen peppermint hot chocolate ice cream and new this year, M&Ms Ice Cream Holiday Fun Cups, which are vanilla ice cream cups with a chocolate swirl and festive red and green holiday M&Ms.

Mars, Inc.

What are your favorite seasonal flavors?

