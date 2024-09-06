Watch Now
Athletes come out for 4th Annual Media Day

"DM Law is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

This is the 4th Annual Media Day benefiting local athletes. DM Law invites more than 20 local high school football teams to enjoy a day of inspiration, motivation, learning, and the opportunity to make meaningful connections. The high school football teams who participate are the recipients of equipment funding issued by the DiPasquale Moore Law Firm Foundation. To date, the foundation has awarded more than $400,000 toward athletic programs.

