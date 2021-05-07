Watch
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

Children’s Mental Health Awareness

items.[0].videoTitle
A child’s mental health can experience struggles just like adults.
Poster image (100).jpg
Posted at 1:15 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 14:15:32-04

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "KCV Hospitals is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

A child’s mental health can experience struggles just like adults. But for kids and teens, when these needs aren’t addresses quickly there can be long lasting effects. It’s important to make sure mental health needs are addressed as soon as possible to reduce the impact to their brain development and long-term mental and physical wellbeing. By seeking professional support, youth learn skills such as emotion regulation and coping techniques that will help them throughout the rest of their lives.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo