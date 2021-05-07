Children’s Mental Health Awareness

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "KCV Hospitals is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

A child’s mental health can experience struggles just like adults. But for kids and teens, when these needs aren’t addresses quickly there can be long lasting effects. It’s important to make sure mental health needs are addressed as soon as possible to reduce the impact to their brain development and long-term mental and physical wellbeing. By seeking professional support, youth learn skills such as emotion regulation and coping techniques that will help them throughout the rest of their lives.