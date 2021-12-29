Hitched at Helzberg is a unique program

Watch
Jordyn Burnbidge and Chad Clauser were huge Chiefs fans, in fact, Chad proposed at this season's home opener in September. On Sunday, they were married on the GEHA Drum Deck at the Chiefs/Steelers game. It was all part of a special contest with the Hitched at Helzberg program. Watch their story and congratulations to Jordyn and Chad.
KANSAS CITY, MO. — Helzberg Diamonds is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content.

