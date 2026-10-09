KC Spotlight | 13th Día de los Muertos Celebration at The Museum of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A colorful celebration honoring loved ones who have passed away is returning to The Museum of Kansas City.

The museum will host its 13th annual Día de los Muertos celebration Saturday, Oct. 17, from 5 to 9 p.m.

"Día de los Muertos is an annual tradition in Latin America to honor your loved ones who have passed including your pets," explained Paul Gutiérrez, Deputy Director of Visit Experience & Public Engagement at The Museum of Kansas City.

The evening will feature live mariachi music, traditional dance, puppetry and face painting. Guests can also take part in community altars or ofrendas. You can bring items to remember those who have died.

Local vendors and food trucks will be on hand, with flavorful food and drinks available for purchase.

Admission is “pay what you wish,” but advance tickets are required. The event will be held at the Museum of Kansas City, 3218 Gladstone Blvd.

Gutiérrez said the celebration is designed to honor the history and cultural traditions of Mexico’s Day of the Dead while bringing the Kansas City community together.

The event is presented with the Mattie Rhodes Art Center, Stone Lion Puppet Theatre and La Mega KC.