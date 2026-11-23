A Lenexa restaurant is getting into the holiday spirit with thousands of lights, festive drinks and plenty of Christmas cheer.

The Twinkle Pop-Up Bar has transformed Blue Moose in Lenexa into a winter wonderland filled with holiday decorations, twinkling lights and visits from Santa.

Guests can step inside the seasonal experience to take in the decorations while enjoying holiday-inspired food and drinks.

Among the festive offerings are a s’mores dip with dessert churros, the world's best cup of hot chocolate and peppermint martini, giving visitors a chance to indulge in a few seasonal favorites while surrounded by Christmas decor.

The pop-up provides another way for Kansas City families and friends to celebrate the holidays without traveling far from home.

Twinkle has a wonderful brunch featuring items like stuffed French toast; it's topped with sweetened ricotta, homemade blueberry sauce and a side of warm syrup. Brunch typically runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mark your calendar, because Santa is coming to brunch at Blue Moose on December 6 and December 13!

Twinkle also boasts an impressive happy hour menu, running this season Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Here are some of the fan favorite happy hour specials below:

$2 off all Christmas cocktails

$6 house wines glass

$5 wells and pints

$10 select appetizers

Jingle Shells

Jingle Bell Cheese Curds

Reindeer Feed Pretzel Bites

Deck the Tots

You're invited to check out Twinkle at Blue Moose this holiday season. Come on out to 10064 Woodland Rd. in Lenexa.