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KC Spotlight | Become A Teacher Today With The Educator Academy

Whether you are thinking about teaching or you're already in a classroom, The Educator Academy has a path for you.
Sponsored: You can become a teacher today with The Educator Academy. Learn more from a resident and fellow in the program about the unique path.
KC Spotlight | Become A Teacher Today With The Educator Academy
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Are you already teaching but not yet certified? Are you thinking about starting to teach?

The Educator Academy has two main pathways to certification. You can learn more from a resident and a fellow in the program.

Ayawna Singleton is a fourth grade teacher and a resident graduate; Singleton shared the training and support has helped her reach her goals.

Fellows alum and fifth grade teacher Myesha Bell explained her previous teaching experience placed her in the fellows program.

Applications for the 2027–2028 school year are open now.

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