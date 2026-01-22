KC Spotlight | Gift of Sole, Making a Difference Today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For children who outgrow shoes faster than families can replace them, a simple pair of sneakers can make a big difference. In Kansas City, a local nonprofit effort called Gift of Sole is working to close that gap.

According to the most recently available U.S. Census Data, about 14.6% of people in Kansas City live below the poverty line. For those families, one thing that may be hard to come by is new shoes.

KSHB 41 and KSHB 41 evening news anchor Kevin Holmes created Gift of Sole, designed to provide new athletic shoes to children in need across the metro.

They partner with schools, community groups and volunteers to identify students who may be going without properly fitting footwear. Kevin Holmes explained the goal goes beyond comfort; the shoes help students feel confident and ready to participate fully in school and daily activities.

"I know what a nice pair of shoes can do for your self-esteem," shared Holmes. "Being a public school kid myself, shoes are a good way to express yourself. We want to help kids do just that through this Gift of Sole initiative."

Holmes shared moments from a reveal at Wyandotte High School. "We surprised the boys and girls basketball teams at Wyandotte High School. It was the best thing ever. The kids were so proud of that moment; they were so happy. One of the kids tried to give me money for the shoes not realizing this is free. This is due to the generosity of the public...They lit up when they realized someone really cared and loved them," said Holmes.

The experience is designed to be personal and empowering, turning what could be a handout into a moment of celebration.

Gift of Sole focuses on serving families facing financial hardship, including those affected by rising costs for housing, food and other necessities. Organizers say demand has remained steady as many households continue to juggle competing expenses.

The initiative relies on donations, sponsorship and volunteer support from the Kansas City community. Local businesses and individuals contribute funds, shoes and time to ensure the program can reach as many children as possible.

As the program continues to grow, Gift of Sole's mission remains simple: to make sure no child in Kansas City is held back by something as basic as a lack of shoes.

