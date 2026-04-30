KC Spotlight | KC Home Ownership Opportunities for All

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's your chance to step inside some of the city’s coolest homes, explore vibrant neighborhoods and discover what is possible. Inspiration truly meets opportunity at the 2026 Spring Kansas City Urban Core Homes Show and Bus Tour.

Tenesia Brown explained the tour is full of great resources to make home ownership a possibility for everyone. Experience renovated homes and a guide of the home buying process.

The tour is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It starts at Keys Realty Group KC, located at 5737 Swope Parkway.

Over the past eight years the homes show and tour has grown into a community initiative, designed to spotlight redevelopment and investment in historically underserved neighborhoods.

The tour is free and everyone is invited. Reserve your ticket at Eventbrite.