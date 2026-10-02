KC Spotlight | Look Refreshed with Plexaderm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you've moisturized your skin and use SPF daily but still don't have the skin you want, try Plexaderm's Trial Pack for $14.95.

Fans of Plexaderm rave about the rapid reduction serum, and its products are made cruelty-free. It's said to reduce visible signs of aging within ten minutes: that includes wrinkles, under-eye bags, dark circles and forehead lines.

In a recent clinical study 81% of people said they saw a decrease in the appearance of crow’s feet & wrinkles surrounding the eyes.