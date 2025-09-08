Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

KC Spotlight | Regain Control from OCD with TMS Therapy

You’ve heard how Dr. Sonni Elliott of Sunrise Psychiatry treats resistant depression with TMS Therapy. Now Dr. Elliott is offering the treatment for those with obsessive compulsive behaviors.
You’ve heard how Dr. Sonni Elliott of Sunrise Psychiatry treats resistant depression with TMS Therapy. Now Dr. Elliott is offering the treatment for those with obsessive compulsive behaviors.
KC Spotlight | Regain Control from OCD with TMS Therapy
Posted
and last updated

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — You’ve heard how Dr. Sonni Elliott of Sunrise Psychiatry treats resistant depression with TMS Therapy. Now Dr. Elliott is offering the treatment for those with obsessive compulsive behaviors.

Dr. Elliott explaied some people suffer from obsessive or compulsive behaviors, actions or thoughts - a key part being it takes up so much of their time. "Although they know it's something they don't want to be thinking about, they're unable to stop the process," said Dr. Elliott.

Dr. Elliott explained her practice's goal is to remain at the forefront of psychiatric treatment with neuromodulation and TMS Therapy. Dr. Elliott typically recommends 26 TMS Therapy treatments for OCD.

Sunrise Psychiatry is located in Overland Park at 6900 College Blvd.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo