KC Spotlight | Regain Control from OCD with TMS Therapy

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — You’ve heard how Dr. Sonni Elliott of Sunrise Psychiatry treats resistant depression with TMS Therapy. Now Dr. Elliott is offering the treatment for those with obsessive compulsive behaviors.

Dr. Elliott explaied some people suffer from obsessive or compulsive behaviors, actions or thoughts - a key part being it takes up so much of their time. "Although they know it's something they don't want to be thinking about, they're unable to stop the process," said Dr. Elliott.

Dr. Elliott explained her practice's goal is to remain at the forefront of psychiatric treatment with neuromodulation and TMS Therapy. Dr. Elliott typically recommends 26 TMS Therapy treatments for OCD.

Sunrise Psychiatry is located in Overland Park at 6900 College Blvd.

