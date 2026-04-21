KC Spotlight | TMS Therapy Relieves Depressed Teens

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. — Sunrise Psychiatry is effectively treating depressed teenagers with transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS therapy.

Dr. Sonni Elliott of Sunrise Psychiatry explained this therapy works particularly well for those who have not responded well to traditional therapies.

TMS therapy is a noninvasive procedure that uses targeted magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain associated with mood regulation. It is a proven treatment for teenagers experiencing major depressive disorder and other mental health issues.

Dr. Elliott explained key advantages of TMS therapy include:



Noninvasive treatment: No surgery or sedation is required.

Improved outcomes: Clinical studies have shown significant symptom reduction in many patients with depression.

Long-term benefits: Some patients experience lasting relief even after completing treatment.

Minimal side effects

Parents are welcome to be involved in treatment options for their teen. For more information you can call 913-333-0448. Sunrise Psychiatry is in Overland Park at 6900 College Blvd.