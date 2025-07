KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You may be shocked to learn estimated lifetime costs for owning a pet. A new Synchrony Study shows about 80% of pet owners underestimate the cost of care, which can reach up to $61,000.

The data shows 74% of pet owners said they faced unexpected pet care costs of more than $250.

Synchrony's pet and vet financial solution, CareCredit, is a way for pet owners to be finacially prepared. Dr. Courtney Campbell explains how CareCredit supports pet health for a lifetime.