KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Youth Volunteer Corps in Kansas City is expanding opportunities for young people to serve their community. Recently the group announced a new partnership with the Navy that connects youth with structured, service programs tied to military leadership training.

"Youth Volunteer Corps is an international youth development organization for ages 11 to 18, started right here in Kansas City." said Tracy Hale, CEO of Youth Volunteer Corps. "What we do is develop youth through service learning... We are creating a lifetime of service." Hale explained the organization's purpose is to meet real needs across the community, while helping youth develop confidence, teamwork and a sense of responsibility.

Marck de Lautour, founder of Best Offer KC Homebuyer, explained how service-learning curriculum supports the community and the next generation of leaders. "It's the way they are grooming young leaders. When we look at people who are impacting the business world, it's always those who come from a place of humility. There's no greater character trait of being humble than serving others," said de Lautour.

YVC's local programs are expanding to include pathways connected to Navy-supported youth initiatives, such as Sea Cadets and Junior ROTC programs offered through groups like the Navy League of the United States.

Those programs focus on leadership, discipline and career exposure tied to the U.S. sea services. These learned skills can translate to both military and civilian careers. The expansion reflects a growing emphasis on structured youth development programs that combine service, leadership training and real world experience.

How to Sign Up

Kids and teenagers between the ages of 11 and 18 can register through the organization’s website; you can select from available service projects. After signing up, participants are assigned to teams and receive guidance from Youth Volunteer Corps staff.

KSHB Cares is powered by Best Offer KC Homebuyer. The initiative highlights charities and volunteer organizations in the metro that make Kansas City an outstanding community.