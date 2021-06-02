Supporting LGBTQIA+ youth and their mental wellness

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "KVC Hospitals is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

LGBTQIA+ youth are three times more likely than heterosexual youth to consider suicide. KVC Hospitals believes it is incredibly important for communities, schools, and families to be compassionate, inclusive, and engaging with all children and teens and especially those who are more at risk of experiencing mental health challenges. KVC Hospitals is here to advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and the importance of giving every child the resources, supports, and opportunities they deserve for their overall wellness and happiness.