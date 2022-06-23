TGS working to help Black Youth in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "TGS is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Kansas City Public Schools and Manual Career Technical Center joined TGS, Cisco, and the Chiefs for a Day in Tech at Arrowhead Stadium. Students toured the stadium and learned how the fields of Information Technology and Sports Entertainment collide. They discovered the variety of career opportunities that are possible in the IT industry. Through the Ships Program, TGS, Cisco and Partners mission is to make an immediate and lasting impact on the lives of young African Americans in our community through the illumination of career paths in the field of IT, and build positive generational change.

