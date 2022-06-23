Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

TGS working to help Black Youth in Kansas City

TGS working to help Black Youth in Kansas City.
Poster image (50).jpg
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 11:57:38-04

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "TGS is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Kansas City Public Schools and Manual Career Technical Center joined TGS, Cisco, and the Chiefs for a Day in Tech at Arrowhead Stadium. Students toured the stadium and learned how the fields of Information Technology and Sports Entertainment collide. They discovered the variety of career opportunities that are possible in the IT industry. Through the Ships Program, TGS, Cisco and Partners mission is to make an immediate and lasting impact on the lives of young African Americans in our community through the illumination of career paths in the field of IT, and build positive generational change.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo