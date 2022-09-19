Try the Oxygen Lab Echo2 facial at Regain

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Regain Functional Medicine + Aesthetics is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

As we age, our cells lose their ability to deliver enough oxygen to the skin. By the time we are 50 it is reduced to 50%. This oxygen depletion has significant and noticeable effects on our skin’s health and appearance. The Oxygen Lab Echo2 facial at Regain Functional Medicine + Aesthetics infuses millions of oxygen molecules per second into the skin along with a blend of concentrated vitamins and minerals, leaving the skin feeling nourished, hydrated and rejuvenated.